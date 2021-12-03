NEW YORK — In a story published December 2, 2021, about the National Board of Review Awards, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Questlove's "Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)″ took best director honors. The film received best documentary honors.
