In a story published June 17, 2023, about a shipwreck off the coast of Greece, The Associated Press erroneously reported that an overcrowded trawler was spotted by a European Border and Coast Guard Agency surveillance aircraft at 11:47 p.m. It was spotted at 11 47 a.m.
