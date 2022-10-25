PORTLAND, Ore. — In a story published October 25, 2022, about electric vehicle chargers, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of commercial chargers — ones not in private homes — that are publicly accessible in Los Angeles. There are 4,367, not about 3,000.
Most Read
-
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
-
Kevin Garnett's lakeside estate fetches $9M, biggest home sale of year in Twin Cities
-
Minnesota shopping specialists offer ways to save money this holiday season
-
Shrimp startup on Minnesota prairie looks to medical uses
-
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner