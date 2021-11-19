GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — In a story published November 17, 2021, about an election security probe, The Associated Press erroneously reported in the story summary the county where the elections clerk works. Tina Peters is the elections clerk for Mesa County, not El Paso County.
