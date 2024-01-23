COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a story published January 17, 2024, about discrimination lawsuits filed against U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno and his businesses, The Associated Press misspelled the name of a lawyer representing one of the plaintiffs. He is Peter Mapley, not Peter Mabley.
Most Read
-
Frontier Airlines will double presence at MSP Airport with five new nonstop routes
-
Despite profit rebound, investors punish 3M's stock
-
A community solar plan would save Xcel customers money — but cost some cities and schools millions
-
Canada is preparing for a second Trump presidency. Trudeau says Trump 'represents uncertainty'
-
Los Angeles Times to lay off one-fourth of newsroom staff starting this week, union head says