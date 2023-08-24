COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a story published August 24, 2023, about an Ohio abortion amendment, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the proposal was advanced by Democrats. It is being advanced by the statewide coalition Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom.
Most Read
-
Trump and all 18 others charged in Georgia election case meet the deadline to surrender at jail
-
Trump booked on charges he tried to overturn 2020 election
-
Maui has released the names of 388 people still missing after deadly wildfire
-
Biden's new student loan repayment plan is open. Here's how to enroll.
-
What to know about new COVID booster, RSV vaccines, flu shots this fall