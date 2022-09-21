In a Sept. 19 story about parole in Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that discretionary paroles for a person sentenced to life in prison were not possible if the person's crime was committed before 2000. In general, such inmates can be eligible for parole unless a judge imposed a sentence of life without parole.
