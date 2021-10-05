SANTA FE, N.M. — In a story published October 4, 2021, about New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's speech to a group of oil and gas executives, The Associated Press erroneously reported about the governor's regulation of methane production sites in her state. The regulations cover drilling sites, not mining sites.
