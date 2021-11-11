DALLAS — In a story published July 24, 2019, about prosecutors saying they would seek the death penalty against Billy Chemirmir, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Chemirmir was in the U.S. illegally. He was a permanent U.S. resident.
