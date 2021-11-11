DALLAS — In a story published May 16, 2019, about a Dallas man previously arrested in the death of an 81-year-old woman who was charged with killing at least 11 more elderly women, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Billy Chemirmir was in the U.S. illegally. He was a permanent U.S. resident. The AP also incorrectly referred to a jewelry box being stolen from a 91-year-old woman.
