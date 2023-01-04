CAIRO — In a story published January 5, 2023, about the Egyptian currency's depreciation, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Egyptian pound had lost more than 60% of its value to the dollar since the start of 2022. The Egyptian pound has actually lost more than 40% of its value to the dollar since then.
Most Read
-
Building of new houses dipped in Minnesota in 2022, but apartment construction jumped
-
Eden Prairie-based C.H. Robinson's CEO departs abruptly
-
Minnesota regulators vote to require environmental impact statement for CO2 pipeline
-
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
-
After whopper of a stock market year, what to do with retirement accounts?