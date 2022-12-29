LAS VEGAS — In a story published December 29, 2022, about two people struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, Las Vegas police provided The Associated Press with incorrect information about the home state of one victim. Police and the Clark County coroner reported Friday that was New Mexico, not Minnesota.
Most Read
-
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
-
EXPLAINER: Break in case of killings of 4 Idaho students
-
South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Wisconsin, Illinois
-
Correction: Double Fatal Pedestrian Crash-Vegas story
-
Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s