PHOENIX — In a story published Aug. 30, 2023, about dementia-friendly airports, The Associated Press reported erroneously that dementia isn't covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act. While dementia is not specifically mentioned, the law defines disability as an individual with a physical or mental ''impairment that substantially limits'' major life activities.
Most Read
-
Review: Minneapolis' Gai Noi defies expectations and redefines casual dining
-
Joyann Parker, one of the Twin Cities' best singers, could create controversy with 'Sconnie Girl'
-
Yuen: To bring workers back, bosses need to do more than demand. They need to lead.
-
Review: In 'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,' the gang travels to the source of their humor
-
Doctor-turned-author Abraham Verghese is back with an epic novel and a Talking Volumes appearance