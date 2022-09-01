HARTFORD, Conn. — In a story published August 31, 2022, about comments by a Connecticut assistant principal, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a message seeking comment was sent to his personal email. The message was sent to an email address that belongs to someone with the same name, not the principal. A message was later sent to the principal's work email.
Most Read
-
Wisconsin boy waives hearing in 10-year-old girl's death
-
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
-
U.S. reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic
-
U.S. clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
-
Bodycam video released in Busey sex offense investigation