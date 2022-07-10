YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — In a story published July 9, 2022, about a California wildfire, The Associated Press erroneously reported, based on information from a park spokesperson, that trees at the park were wrapped in fire-resistant foil. The trees were not wrapped.
