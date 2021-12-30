SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a story published December 29, 2021, about California's Medicaid overhaul, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Medicaid services will now for the first time formally include substance abuse treatment, including short-term residential treatment when needed. In fact, those services were already included.
