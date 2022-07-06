WASHINGTON — In a story published July 5, 2022, about President Joe Biden's visit to Ohio on Wednesday, The Associated Press erroneously reported that it would be Biden's fourth visit to the state as president. It will be his sixth.
Most Read
-
Power line congestion leads to wind turbine shutdowns, county losses
-
What one reporter learned buying a slice of rural Minnesota as a getaway
-
General Mills remains on track to meet 2030 regenerative ag goal
-
Resale stores like Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child gaining momentum as prices rise
-
Cowboys criticized over deal with gun-themed coffee company