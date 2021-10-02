KABUL, Afghanistan — In a story published October 1, 2021, about Islamic religious schools in Afghanistan, The Associated Press gave an erroneous date for the Taliban takeover of the country. The takeover occurred Aug. 15, not Oct. 15.
Most Read
-
Ethiopia's Oromo protest, demand freedom for jailed leaders
-
Queen Elizabeth reflects on 'deep' affection for Scotland
-
Prominent Pakistani comedian dies on way to US for treatment
-
Correction: Afghanistan-Madrassa-Photo Gallery story
-
NATO troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border after truck blockade