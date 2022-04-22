SEATTLE — In a story published April 20, 2022, about marijuana banking reform, The Associated Press erroneously reported that U.S. Sen. Patty Murray held a news conference at a cannabis store near Seattle. The news conference was at Salal Credit Union with a cannabis store owner.
Most Read
-
U.S. Bank reopens branch on Lake Street that was destroyed in 2020 riots
-
Target goes hybrid for good, won't require workers in Twin Cities offices
-
Minnesota reports lowest-ever uninsured rate, but racial disparities worsened
-
Netflix's stumble could be a warning sign for streaming industry
-
U study in north Minneapolis asks: Do we eat more fast food because we want it or because it's there?