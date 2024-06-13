Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Oakland Athletics (26-44, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-32, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (0-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (4-5, 3.30 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics after Carlos Correa's five-hit game on Wednesday.

Minnesota is 18-14 at home and 36-32 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Oakland is 26-44 overall and 11-24 in road games. The Athletics have hit 79 total home runs to rank fifth in the majors.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 33 RBI for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 9-for-28 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Abraham Toro has a .263 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 14 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Miguel Andujar is 12-for-41 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .268 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 2-8, .191 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Muller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.