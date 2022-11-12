Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ITHICA, N.Y. — Davon Kiser had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Cornell pulled out a 17-13 win over Dartmouth on Saturday when it was ruled the Big Green's reception on the last play was out of the end zone.

After the Big Red (5-4, 2-4 Ivy League) missed a field goal with 1:29 to play, the Big Green drove 60 yards to the Cornell 8-yard line with four seconds to play, despite no time outs. However, Nick Howard's pass carried Jonny Barrett out of the end zone.

Howard completed 6 of 9 passes, including a 14-yard completion on fourth-and-5 and back-to-back completions of 10 and 17 yards to Noah Roper to get the ball to the 8. Howard spiked the ball and Cornell called a timeout. Then Howard hit Barrett on a fade pass in the right corner but Barrett could not get a foot down.

Cornell only had 276 yards of offense but held the ball more than 15 minutes longer. Robert Tucker III capped a long drive early in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Dartmouth (2-7, 1-5), which finished with 281 yards, scored on a 16-yard pass from Noah Roper to Jarmone Sutherland but the extra point was missed and it was 7-6 at halftime.

Howard connected with Jace Henry for a 22-yard score late in the third quarter but Dartmouth's 13-10 lead was short-lived when Kiser made his big play.

