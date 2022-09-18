Corey Bohmert scored four touchdowns to lead Mahtomedi past visiting Hill-Murray 46-21 on Saturday afternoon in high school football.

Bohmert had touchdown runs of 11 and 47 yards in the first quarter to give the Zephyrs a 14-7 lead. He added an 88-yard interception return in the second quarter and 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Samuel Garry threw touchdown passes to Michael Barry and Ramsey Morrell for Mahtomedi and Chase Devens had a touchdown run.

Sawyer Seidl led the Pioneers with a 3-yard touchdown run and 6-yard scoring catch. Joe McGurran threw two touchdown passes and Gavin Berg had the other touchdown catch for the Pioneers.

Armstrong 63, Cooper 7: The Falcons jumped out to a 33-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to the victory over the visiting Hawks. Jamen Malone threw four touchdown passes, three to Cade Berg. Reggie Carter ran for three touchdowns, Isaiah Cotton had an interception return touchdown and Kevon Johnson ran for a touchdown for the Falcons. Chance Wicks threw a touchdown pass to Talan Williams for the Hawks.

St. Paul Central 33, St. Paul Como Park 8: Allan Lankfard Jr. ran for three touchdowns to lead the Minutemen past the host Cougars. Cole Fee got the scoring started for the Minutemen with a 35-yard punt return for a touchdown and Aidan Sande had a touchdown run. Jonas Tetevi had a touchdown run for the Cougars.

Holy Angels 55, South St. Paul 7: Aaron Boarman threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Stars past the visiting Packers. Gavin Coughlin caught two touchdown passes, Reid Davenport had a touchdown run and a punt return touchdown and Joe Miller and James Longo had touchdown runs for the Stars. Malachi Belmares had a touchdown run for the Packers.

Norwood Young America 52, Belle Plaine 20: Noah Strickfaden threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Raiders past the visiting Tigers. Josiah Schnabel ran for two touchdowns, Aiden Wachholz and Austin Dent caught one touchdown pass each, Micah Fenney returned an interception for a touchdown and Bennet Molva returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Raiders. Tristan Holbrook ran for three touchdowns to lead the Tigers.