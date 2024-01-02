NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), down $27.90 to $729.02.
The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers said it is facing export restrictions to China from the Dutch government on certain machines.
Baidu Inc. (BIDU), down $3.60 to $115.49.
The web search company terminated its plan to buy JOYY's live-streaming operations in China.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA), up $1.45 to $249.93.
Steep price cuts helped the electric vehicle maker increase its fourth-quarter vehicle sales by almost 20%.
Valaris Ltd. (VAL), up 71 cents to $69.28.
The offshore drilling services company announced a multi-year contract with Petrobras offshore Brazil.
Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT), down $8.93 to $23.55.
The pharmaceutical company lost a patent dispute involving its Cushing's syndrome drug Korlym with Teva.
PNM Resources Inc. (PNM), down $2.39 to $39.21.
Iberdrola's Avangrid unit is terminating its plan to buy the power company.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), up $3 to $159.74.
The world's biggest maker of health care products declared a first-quarter dividend of $1.19 per share.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 27 cents to $42.30.
The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.