NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

ASML Holding N.V., down $40 to $716.92.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers said it is facing export restrictions to China from the Dutch government on certain machines.

Baidu Inc., down $3.75 to $115.34.

The web search company terminated its plan to buy JOYY's live-streaming operations in China.

Tesla Inc., down 6 cents to $248.42.

Steep price cuts helped the electric vehicle maker increase its fourth-quarter vehicle sales by almost 20%.

Valaris Ltd., down 48 cents to $68.09.

The offshore drilling services company announced a multi-year contract with Petrobras offshore Brazil.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc., down $8.32 to $24.16.

The pharmaceutical company lost a patent dispute involving its Cushing's syndrome drug Korlym with Teva.

PNM Resources Inc., down $2.49 to $39.11.

Iberdrola's Avangrid unit is terminating its plan to buy the power company.

Johnson & Johnson, up $3.23 to $159.97.

The world's biggest maker of health care products declared a first-quarter dividend of $1.19 per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 48 cents to $42.09.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.