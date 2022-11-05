Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

EASTON, Mass. — Jermaine Corbett ran for a career-high 227 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns and Stonehill smothered Wagner 50-10 on Saturday.

Corbett now has 735 yards on the ground this season with 115 carries. He ran for more yards Saturday than he did in two contests combined in September (217 Yards).

Corbett's 32-yard scoring run with 7:42 left in the first quarter put Stonehill ahead 7-3. Later, his 59-yard scoring jaunt extended the lead to 14-3 just before the first ended. Damien Mazil threw a 1-yard scoring pass to Naiem Simmons to get the Seahawks within 14-10 but they never scored again.

Mazil threw for 120 yards for Wagner.

Stonehill (4-3, 2-3 Northeast Conference) entered having dropped three straight; the last two by a combined 11 points.

The Skyhawks own a 3-0 all-time series lead over Wagner (1-8, 1-3). Prior to Saturday the contests had been close with final scores of 14-13 and 45-42.

