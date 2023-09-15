Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Coon Rapids Arts Commission has launched a new program allowing local and regional artists to display their work at City Hall.

Called "Coon Rapids Art on Display," the program is aimed at promoting and integrating arts, culture and public aesthetics throughout the community.

"Displaying art at City Hall gives local and regional artists the opportunity to share their work publicly, while beautifying city facilities," the commission said in a news release.

Art may be either a single piece or multiple pieces, framed or textile, and fit in a display case 21 feet long by 6 feet high by 20 inches deep. Three-dimensional art will be allowed if it fits in the case, the commission said.

Artists must apply online and include a photo or drawing of their piece. An arts commission committee will select works to be displayed each quarter.

"The goal is to get some art in the case as soon as possible," said city spokeswoman Jennifer Anderson. "We hope to have art on display before the end of the year."