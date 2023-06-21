Tap the bookmark to save this article.

An explosion leveled a Coon Rapids home and injured one man inside on Wednesday afternoon.

Coon Rapids Fire Chief John Piper said the man was able on his own to get out of the house on 104th Lane NW., near Woodcrest Park. He was taken to HCMC in serious condition, Piper said.

By 5 p.m., crews had the fire doused and were working to put out hot spots, Piper said. He did not speculate on the cause of the explosion.

Neighbors heard the explosion and then felt their homes shake.

Houses on each side sustained damage, Piper said.