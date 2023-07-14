Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Life Time Fitness and the city of Rosemount broke ground Tuesday on a 92,000-square-foot fitness club at the corner of Akron Avenue and Connemara Trail. The center, which will include an indoor pool, cafe, spa, space for fitness classes, gyms and a childcare area, is aiming to open in early 2025.

The new facility — a public-private partnership to which Rosemount contributed $21 million — also includes a 60,000-square-foot aquatics center and pickleball court.

The city will own the land and the $43 million building while Life Time will staff, operate and maintain it.

The cost of memberships at the center are not yet finalized, according to Dan DeBaun, a company spokesman. Rosemount residents will get a deal on memberships, with $10 off for individuals, $15 off for couples and $20 off for families.

Rosemount families will also get a discount on a summer membership so kids can use the pool from June through August. There's also a scholarship program for low-income families.

Life Time's Rosemount location will join 23 other clubs in Minnesota, including in Eagan, Apple Valley and Lakeville.