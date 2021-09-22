The Twins' 9-5 victory over the Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field featured 353 official pitches, including 123 that missed the strike zone.

Perhaps the very first pitch of the night was an omen portending the future.

That distinction belonged to mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor. Donning a light-colored suit, McGregor arrived on the mound with much fan fare to throw out the first pitch. The left-handed McGregor wound up, and ...

Yikes.

Even by celebrity first pitch standards, this one was bad. Maybe not Carly Rae Jepsen bad. But it was bad.

Hey, at least it made the efforts by starting pitchers Griffin Jax and Alec Mills (10 runs allowed in seven combined innings) look decent by comparison.