Indiana Fever (3-10, 1-9 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (9-3, 4-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut faces the Indiana Fever after Jonquel Jones scored 25 points in the Connecticut Sun's 93-86 win over the Seattle Storm.

The Sun have gone 4-1 against Eastern opponents. Connecticut is the best team in the Eastern Conference with 13.3 fast break points.

The Fever are 1-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 1-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun defeated the Fever 92-70 in their last matchup on May 22. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 18 points, and Victoria Vivians led the Fever with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 14.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sun. Jones is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Kelsey Mitchell averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fever, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Vivians is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 8-2, averaging 89.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Fever: 2-8, averaging 81.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.