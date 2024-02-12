Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WOODBURY, Conn. — A Connecticut pastor has been arrested on allegations that he sold crystal meth out of his church's rectory, police said.

The reverend of a United Methodist Church in Woodbury was taken into custody Friday after police received a tip about the drugs, authorities said.

The pastor was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

The reverend was released on $10,000 bail and was ordered to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 23.

Phone and email messages were left Monday for the pastor and the church.

State police said in a news release that the pastor was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine in both rock form and that had been liquefied into a hypodermic needle.

Police said they arrested the pastor at the site of a purported drug deal set up by a cooperating witness who had tipped them off, the Republican-American of Waterbury reported.