MILWAUKEE — U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she's again tested positive for COVID-19.

Moore, along with many of Wisconsin's highest-ranking Democrats, attended Wednesday's inauguration of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Moore sat next to Gov. Tony Evers at the ceremony. She was wearing a mask.

"Today, I was experiencing very mild symptoms associated with COVID-19. I got tested as a precaution and tested positive for COVID-19," Moore said in a statement late Wednesday.

Evers tested negative for the virus on Thursday morning, his spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said.

Moore previously tested positive in December 2020. In January 2021, she announced she was cleared to return to work after six days.

Moore joins is a growing list of Washington officials who are testing positive for COVID-19. House members are under a home district work schedule this week.

Moore is vaccinated and said she is quarantining.

"I am following guidance from my doctors and quarantining. Please remain vigilant against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and practicing social distancing when possible," she said.