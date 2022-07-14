GOP congressional hopeful Tyler Kistner is two months late in filing his personal financial disclosure form, prompting his DFL opponent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig to file an ethics complaint.

Their rematch to represent Minnesota's Second Congressional District is among the nation's highest-profile House races this year. Kistner, who filed his last disclosure a little over a year ago, was required to file another one or get an extension in May.

"He has so far done neither, violating disclosure requirements and effectively shielding his finances from public view," Craig stated in her complaint, which she filed with the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Craig's campaign said the U.S. Attorney General could seek a civil penalty of up to $50,000 for failing to file required information.

Billy Grant, a spokesman for Kistner's campaign, called that "absurd."

"We didn't turn our disclosure in on time. It's a $200 fine. It's not the end of the world; people do it all the time," Grant said.

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics would handle the matter and it would not be referred to the Department of Justice, Grant said. Craig's spokesman Laura Cottrell disagreed, saying that because Kistner is a candidate, not a member of Congress, the complaint would be referred to the DOJ.

Kistner is at military training, but he will submit the paperwork next week, another spokesman for Kistner's campaign said, calling the late filing an administrative oversight.

"He's not hiding anything," Grant said, noting that Kistner has filed disclosures in the past. He has been doing the same consulting work as the year prior and his disclosure is unlikely to change dramatically, Grant added.