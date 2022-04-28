Germany's Condor Airlines is returning to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with nonstop summer service to Frankfurt for the first time since 2019.

A Google Flights search showed the MSP-Frankfurt route running three times a week from May 27-Sept. 19, with fares starting at a nice $498.

Frankfurt is the fifth European city to see restored direct flights from MSP since COVID-19, following London (flown by Delta Air Lines), Paris (Delta and Air France), Amsterdam (Delta, KLM) and Reykjavik (Delta, Icelandair). Still missing in action: Aer Lingus service from Minneapolis to Dublin.

But the news goes beyond Germany. The Condor flight reestablishes Frankfurt as a budget gateway to much of the rest of Europe, courtesy of partners such as Lufthansa, Croatia Airlines, SAS (Scandinavian) and Condor's new parent, LOT Polish Airlines.

Condor garnered buzz recently with the unveiling of its fleet's new candy-striped livery, with five colors Condor says represents "holiday" themes of sunshine, passion, island, sea and beach. However, the MSP service will apparently be on board a Boeing 767-300ER sporting an older gold and grey design.