Following the shooting Thursday evening that left Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell and two civilians dead, and another officer critically wounded, law enforcement agencies and public officials rushed to offer condolences and support to the Minneapolis police.

"Maple Grove Police Department is grieving, along with the entire police community, at the tragic loss of a Minneapolis officer killed in the line-of-duty today," Chief Eric Werner wrote in a post on X. "Our hearts and prayers are with the officer's family and our @CityMinneapolis police brothers and sisters."

"Our hearts are heavy this evening as we mourn the loss of yet another peace officer serving a community here in Minnesota. To our brothers and sisters with Minneapolis Police Department, know that the entire state is mourning with you this evening," read a statement from the South St. Paul Police Department.

Others celebrated the courage of the 28-year-old Mitchell.

"The officer exemplified unmatched dedication, bravery, and service in defense of the public," said Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, in a statement. "The officer's unwavering commitment to safeguarding others will leave a legacy of service that will always be remembered."

"Please keep these officers, families, and partners in your thoughts and prayers in addition to the civilians caught up in this senseless act of violence," read a statement from David Miller, president of the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police.

County sheriffs from across Minnesota offered their support as well.

"Our deepest condolences are with the Minneapolis Police Department as they mourn the loss of an officer who was gunned down during another senseless attack on law enforcement," read a statement from the Clay County Sheriff's Office in Moorhead. "We also pray for the speedy recovery of the other officer and civilians who were injured during this incident.

Gov. Tim Walz said the state is ready to help Minneapolis.

"The State of Minnesota stands ready to provide any resources necessary," Walz said in a statement. "Praying for all the first responders on the ground working to keep the community safe."

"The loss of a member of the law enforcement family today is heartbreaking," said Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, a former police officer. "I am praying for his family, for the other injured officer to make a full recovery, and for all the other victims of this horrific shooting."