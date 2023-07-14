When it was built in the early 1900s, Kelsey Bonestroo's condo building in Minneapolis was billed as luxury apartments.

The units were generously sized and made with top-notch materials that included natural wood, white limestone and yellow brick, according to a Minneapolis Journal article from 1905.

Having lived there for the past 5½ years, Bonestroo, who recently listed her 1,900-square-foot, garden-level condo in Lowry Hill East, said much of its charm and historic character have stood the test of time.

A fireplace can be found in each of the unit's two bedrooms and another in the living room. The original limestone walls are "at least 2 feet" thick, which has been great for soundproofing. It blocks out the city noise and, if you've ever heard your neighbors through the walls at a place you've lived, that's not an issue here, she said.

In addition to having original charm, Bonestree and her family found the condo spacious and well laid out.

The primary bedroom has a private hallway that connects to another room that can be used as a home office, gym or — if you're a fashionista — a really big walk-in closet, she said. For Bonestroo and her husband, the extra room became the perfect nursery for their daughter. (The couple enjoyed the condo so much that they named their daughter after the street they live on — Emerson.)

The second bedroom has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. And, like the primary bedroom, that, too, comes with a separate entrance.

With multiple entrances and a layout that offers private spaces, listing agent Alex Boylan said there are investment opportunities that come with this unit.

"It's super rare to have multiple entrances [in a historic] condo," Boylan said. "It's good for 'house hacking' — living there and then renting out the other room. You can live for pretty cheap."

Bonestree and her husband have made updates to their condo including adding a mini-ductless heating and cooling system that keeps the place cozy in the winter and cool in the summer.

In addition to a lovingly cared-for condo, the next homeowner will inherit a well-looked-after building and a welcoming community, Bonestroo said. The unit is part of a four-story complex with a homeowner's association that takes care of the community's grounds, which include patio spaces and grilling stations.

The association and neighbors host a number of gatherings each year including barbeques and a holiday party. During one of Minnesota's snowstorms, she fondly remembers neighbors gathering to build an igloo together.

"It's really quaint," Bonestree said. "The neighbors are very well connected and social."

The family also found the location to be unbeatable. It's across the street from a grocery store and just a few blocks away from Lake of the Isles. Right outside is a bus line, and there's something to do at every turn. There's a pinball bar opening later this year up the street, a theater and many restaurants such as Red Cow and the Lowry.

"We're just plugged into the resurgence of Uptown. There's a lot coming and a lot to be excited about," she said. "There's a ton here, and we're really going to miss that walkability."

Alex Boylan (info@agroupmn.com, 612-242-9318) of Alexander Group Real Estate has the $299,900 listing.