Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A worker for a Twin Cities-based concrete business got caught in machinery at its central Minnesota location and died, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred about 7:45 a.m. at the Cemstone facility in Isle, Minn., according to the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office identified the worker as Chad M. Minenko, 45, of Isle.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a worker trapped in gravel wash equipment. Fire and rescue personnel joined with other employees to free Minenko from the equipment, the Sheriff's Office said. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Onamia, where he died.

A message was left with at Cemstone's headquarters in Mendota Heights for further information about the incident.

Minenko's death is being jointly investigated by the Sheriff's Office and Minnesota OSHA.