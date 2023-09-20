Three public schools in Edina and the community center were closed Wednesday in response to what the district superintendent said were messages sent that posed a potential safety threat.

This situation follows the arrest and charging of a 17-year-old from Minneapolis who is accused of posting online a video of himself displaying a gun Thursday night outside Edina High School and making a vulgar threat. This incident prompted the high school and adjoining Valley View High School to shift to online-only instruction Friday.

An automated districtwide phone alert from Superintendent Stacie Stanley went out about 8:55 a.m. Wednesday notifying staff and student families about "two concerning messages" received at Normandale Elementary School, located just east of Hwy. 100 and north of Hwy. 62.

Stanley said she's waiting for word from police on the credibility of the threat and in the meantime has closed Normandale, and neighboring South View Middle School, Concord Elementary School and the Edina Community Center.

The superintendent's message did not specify how long the buildings would remain closed, and she revealed no details about the contents of the messages that prompted the closures.

Return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.