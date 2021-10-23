The NFC North added 34 players via the 2021 NFL draft. Here's a look a what they have done through the first six games of the season, according to Pro Football Reference:

PACKERS

Last year: 13-3, reached NFC title game

Draft picks: nine

Still on active roster: eight (one on practice squad)

Games played: 43

Starts: 15

Snaps on offense/defense: 1,068

BEARS

Last year: 8-8, lost wild-card game

Draft picks: seven

Still on active roster: four (one on IR, two on practice squad)

Games played: 18

Starts: six

Snaps on offense/defense: 447

VIKINGS

Last year: 7-9

Draft picks: 11

Still on active roster: eight (two on IR, one on practice squad)

Games played: 20

Starts: one

Snaps on offense/defense: 126

LIONS

Last year: 5-11

Draft picks: seven

Still on active roster: seven

Games played: 32

Starts: 15

Snaps on offense/defense: 1,055