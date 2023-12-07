GREEN BAY PACKERS (6-6) AT N.Y. GIANTS (4-8)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN

BETTING LINE: Packers by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Packers 7-5; Giants 4-7-1.

SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 34-27-2.

LAST MEETING: Giants beat the Packers 27-23 on Oct. 9, 2022, in London.

LAST WEEK: Packers beat Chiefs 27-19; Giants had a bye.

PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (20), PASS (18), SCORING (17-T)

PACKERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (30), PASS (10), SCORING (9)

GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (18), PASS (32), SCORING (31)

GIANTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (28-T), PASS (20), SCORING (26)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Packers plus-1; Giants plus-5.

PACKERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rashan Gary. This is a homecoming for the New Jersey-born linebacker who played at Paramus Catholic. He has a team-high nine sacks, one shy of his career high set in 2021. The Plainfield native has 4 1/2 sacks in the past three games. For the season, he has six tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles. The Giants have allowed 69 sacks.

GIANTS PLAYER TO WATCH: Saquon Barkley. The running back has been the offensive catalyst since returning from an ankle injury in mid-October. He has rushed for a team-high 697 yards and a touchdown and caught 28 passes and four TDs. The Packers are ranked No. 30 in run defense and allowed the Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco to run for 110 yards and a TD on 18 carries Sunday night.

KEY MATCHUP: The Giants defense against quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers offense. While the Giants have given up 292 points, the defense and special teams have nine takeaways in the past three games with eight interceptions. One way to slow down a potent offense is to take the ball away.

KEY INJURIES: Packers WR Christian Watson left the Chiefs game late in the fourth quarter after hurting his hamstring. ... Packers CBs Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and Eric Stokes (hamstring) have missed four and six games, respectively. Packers TE Josiah Deguara (hip) didn't play against Kansas City. ... Giants OT Evan Neal (ankle) has missed the past four games. DT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) missed the game before the bye. TE Darren Waller (hamstring) remains on IR, but he is getting closer to returning. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is returning from IR.

SERIES NOTES: Green Bay has won three of the past four. ... This is the third MNF game between the Giants and Packers with the others in New York in 1982 and '83. ... The Packers hold an 18-17-2 record as the away team, winning five of the past seven. Five of the past seven games between the teams, including playoffs, have been decided by 14-plus points.

STATS AND STUFF: The Packers have won three straight and four of five. They are 16-0 in December under coach Matt LaFleur. ... Green Bay has had at least one three-game winning streak in all five seasons under LaFleur. ... RB Aaron Jones scored eight TDs (five receiving, three rushing) in his past four Monday games. ... WR Christian Watson had a career-high seven catches for 71 yards and two TDs against KC. ... WR Romeo Doubs had four catches for a team-high 72 yards. ... LB Quay Walker needs eight tackles for his second straight 100+ tackle season. ... Rookie Lukas Van Ness had his second sack. ... CB Corey Ballentine, a former Giants draft pick, had a career-high 10 tackles last week, while CB Keisean Nixon had his first interception of the season. ... The Giants have won two in a row for the first time this season. ... Tommy DeVito has thrown seven TDs and three interceptions since Daniel Jones tore an ACL against the Raiders. He is the first undrafted rookie quarterback since 1967 with 100+ rating in consecutive starts. ... Barkley aims for his third straight game against Green Bay with 100+ yards from scrimmage. ... Rookie WR Jalin Hyatt had career highs of five catches for 109 yards against New England. ... LB Kayvon Thibodeaux has seven sacks and eight tackles for loss in five home games. ... ILB Bobby Okereke had his second interception against New England and now has 113 tackles, his third-straight 100+ tackle season. S Xavier McKinney has had 10-plus tackles in four straight. ... CB Deonte Banks is tied for second among rookies with 10 passes defensed.

FANTASY TIP: Love threw for three touchdowns and had an 118.6 quarterback rating last weekend. It was his fourth game with three-plus TD passes and a 100+ rating this season, tied for the NFL high. He is fifth in the NFL with 22 TD passes and he is aiming for his fourth in a row with 100+ rating, and fifth in row with two-plus TD passes.

