SAN JOSE, Calif. — Ross Colton scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning routed the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Saturday night.

Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who have won seven of nine. Brayden Point, Joseph Mathieu and Corey Perry also scored for Tampa Bay.

Ryan McDonagh, Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev had two assists apiece. Brian Elliott turned back 15 shots for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

San Jose was in a 4-0 hole when Jaycob Magna scored his first goal for the Sharks late in the first period. San Jose has lost four of five.

Colton scored at 3:17 of the first on a shot that deflected off defenseman Marc-Édouard Vlasic's stick and sailed past goalie James Reimer.

Sharks coach Bob Boughner lifted Reimer after Tampa Bay took a 4-0 lead on Perry's goal at 16:40 of the first. Adin Hill gave up three goals on 18 shots the rest of the way.

ON POINT

Point has at least one point in eight of his last nine games and 11 of 13 since missing 14 games with an upper-body injury.

NOTES: Lightning defenseman Cal Foote was fined $2,125 by the NHL for cross-checking Anaheim forward Buddy Robinson in Friday's game. The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. ... Tampa Bay, which was coming off a 5-1 loss Friday to the Ducks, is 4-0-1 in the second half of back-to-backs this season. … Kucherov has multiple points in five of his last six games. … The Lightning have won nine of their last 12 road games. ... Rookie defenseman Ryan Merkley got his first career assist on Megna's goal. … Sharks D Erik Karlsson (upper-body injury) missed the game and is day-to-day, Boughner said. … D Radim Simek returned to the lineup after sitting out four straight games as a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Open a three-game homestand Thursday night against New Jersey.

Sharks: Begin a four-game road trip Wednesday night at Washington.

