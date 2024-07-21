TORONTO — Colton Herta won Indy Toronto on Sunday for his first victory of the year, starting from the pole and maintaining control throughout the chaotic race at Exhibition Place.

The 24-year-old American raced to his eighth career victory and first in more than two years. He completed the first weekend sweep in IndyCar history, posting the fastest times in both practices, qualifying and Sunday's warmup before winning the race.

Andretti Global teammate Kyle Kirkwood finished second on the street course, followed by four-time Toronto champion Scott Dixon of hip Ganassi Racing. The race was the first street event for the hybrid powertrains introduced two weeks ago on the road course at Mid-Ohio.

Series leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing was fourth after starting 18th following a penalty for interference in qualifying. He increased his lead to 49 points over Will Power, the Team Penske driver who ended up 12th after a late penalty.

The race featured six restarts, with a multi-car crash forcing a red flag on the 73rd lap after Pato O'Ward spun out into a wall, leaving the nose of his car jutting out onto the track.

Marcus Ericsson locked up into the wall behind O'Ward, then three more racers — Pietro Fittipaldi, Santino Ferrucci and Nolan Siegel — clipped O'Ward's nose. Ferrucci's car went airborne and landed upside down, but the American immediately signaled to his team that he was OK and emerged from his vehicle.

Frenchman Theo Pourchaire was 14th for Arrow McLaren, subbing for the injured Alexander Rossi. Rossi broke his right thumb in practice Friday when his car hit a tire barrier and then skidded into a concrete wall.

