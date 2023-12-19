DENVER — Colorado Supreme Court declares Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency under Constitution's insurrection clause.
Most Read
-
'It's going to last': Panel settles on Minnesota flag's final design
-
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from state ballot under insurrection clause
-
High school classmate's tip leads to Lakeville man, 43, being charged with role in Jan. 6 riot
-
Billionaire Glen Taylor announces a new charitable mission for 2024
-
Secret of Trump's appeal isn't authoritarianism, nor white supremacy