ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Evan Battey scored 18 points and Jabari Walker had a double-double and Colorado rallied to beat Duquesne 84-76 in overtime Saturday in a Paradise Jam contest.

Walker finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds, Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 12, KJ Simpson 11 and Tristan da Silva 10 for Colorado (4-1); its second overtime win this season.

Leon Ayers III made a 3-pointer with 7:29 left in regulation and the Dukes (1-4) led 60-49 before the Buffs peeled off 11 straight to tie it.

It stayed even to the end of regulation and da Silva buried a 3 at the horn to tie it at 68 to force overtime. Barthelemy buried a 3, Battey followed with a layup and Colorado never trailed again.

Kevin Easley scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds for Duquesne. Tre Williams scored 17 and Ayers 15.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—