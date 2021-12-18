BOULDER, Colo. — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 12 points and Elijah Parquet scored 10 points and Colorado beat Cal State Bakersfield 60-46 on Saturday.

Nique Clifford contributed 10 points off the bench for Colorado (9-3) which had nine players enter the scoring column.

Colorado's leading scorer and rebounder Jabari Walker (14.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg) played just four minutes after suffering an apparent injury to the head area and never returned. No. 7-ranked Kansas comes to Boulder on Tuesday and Walker's availability hasn't been determined.

After halftime, Barthelemy made two foul shots and Parquet a jumper for a 30-17 lead with 17:28 left and Colorado led by double digits for the remainder. K.J. Simpson made two foul shots for Colorado to give the Buffs their biggest lead at 48-31 with 10:24 left.

The two teams slogged their way through a first half in which they combined to shoot 13 for 50 (26%) from the field. Colorado went 8 for 23 and was helped by the fact it made 5 of 11 from 3-point range for a 24-15 lead at intermission. Cal State Bakersfield shot 5 for 27 (18.5%) before intermission.

Kaleb Higgins scored nine points for the Roadrunners (4-4) and Justin Edler-Davis, Justin McCall, and Shawn Stith each scored eight.

It was just the third matchup between the two teams. Colorado swept a home-and-home series in 2011. The Buffaloes beat Cal State Bakersfield 85-73 in Bakersfield, California on Jan. 2, 2011, and followed up the next season with a 70-64 win in Boulder, Colorado on Dec. 19, 2011.

