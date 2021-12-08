BOULDER, Colo. — Jabari Walker scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Colorado narrowly avoided Eastern Washington's upset bid with a 60-57 win over the Eagles on Wednesday night.

The Big Sky Conference Eagles sought their second win against a Pac-12 Conference squad as they beat Washington State 76-71 on the road on Nov. 27.

Walker missed 3 of 4 foul shots in the final 13 seconds and Colorado held the three-point margin. Steele Venters missed a straight-on 3-point attempt for Eastern Washington as time expired.

Colorado (7-3) led 39-31 at halftime, and after Evan Battey's jumper with 14:28 left gave the Buffs a 47-38 advantage, Eastern Washington seized momentum with a 17-4 outburst over the next 10 minutes.

Battey and Walker made consecutive three-point plays for a 57-55 Colorado lead with 2:18 to go. Venters made a jump shot to tie it and Battey's layup with 1:31 gave the Buffs the lead for good.

Venters finished with 23 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range and Mason Landdeck and Ethan Price each scored 11 for Eastern Washington (4-5).

