BRIGHTON, Colo. — Colorado jury convicts paramedics in death of Elijah McClain, a Black man injected with ketamine after police neck hold.
Most Read
-
18-year-old shot and left to die outside her family's home in Fridley
-
Supreme Court rejects prosecutor's push to fast-track ruling in Trump election case
-
Missing Minneapolis boys 'in possession' of Toyota Highlander SUV, police say
-
Bedroom set that launched a furniture empire returns to its southern Minnesota roots
-
COVID, flu and other viruses are rising. Here's how to stay healthy over the holidays.