MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo was critical of the extended halftime planned for Sunday night's Copa America final to allow a concert by Shakira.

Shakira will be the first musical act to perform during the halftime of the Copa America final. The Colombian pop star, a former partner of Barcelona and Spain star defender Gerard Piqué, has performed at three World Cups as well as the 2020 Super Bowl.

With her performance as well as the time it will take to set up and clear the field for the second half, the normal 15 minute halftime will be pushed to 25 minutes during the match between Argentina and Colombia.

''I think it should be like any game," Lorenzo said through an interpreter Saturday. ''It should be the 15 minutes according to the regulations.''

Lorenzo referred to the sanctions from South America's governing body earlier in the tournament over halftime delays.

Numerous organizations and coaches were penalized for their teams' late second-half return to the field, including Argentina's Lionel Scaloni and Chile's Ricardo Gareca.

Scaloni was suspended for Argentina's last group match against Peru and the post-match news conference.

''When we came out in the 16th minute they sanctioned us," Lorenzo said, ''so now it turns out that there is a show and we have to come out in the 20th or 25th minute."

Lorenzo also expressed concerns about how the extended halftime may affect players.

''That can actually affect the physical condition of our players because they can cool down too much,'' Lorenzo said.

Colombia is looking to win its second Copa America championship after winning the title at home in 2001. The team beat Uruguay in the semifinal to advance and extend its unbeaten streak to a team-record 28 games, which is the longest current streak in men's international soccer.

Argentina will look to win a record 16th Copa America title, led by eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

