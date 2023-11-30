Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A two-vehicle crash at a west-central Minnesota intersection left two people dead and another person seriously injured, officials said.

The collision occurred about 11:35 a.m. Wednesday about 10 miles south of Willmar at the intersection of County roads 3 and 5, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

The crash involved an SUV heading west on County Road 3 and a minivan on northbound County Road 5.

Killed were the two occupants of the minivan, the 83-year-old driver and a 76-year-old passenger. Both were from nearby Blomkest.

The driver and lone occupant in the SUV, a 75-year-old resident of Clara City, Minn., was hospitalized in Willmar with serious injuries.

Officials have yet to release the identities of the vehicles' occupants.