Jami Krannila scored two second-period goals as No. 4 St. Cloud State beat No. 3 Denver 7-3 on Friday in men's hockey.

Krannila's second goal put the host Huskies (17-6, 9-4 NCHC) ahead 4-2.

North Dakota 4, Minnesota Duluth 2: Louis Jamernik V's goal in the first minute of the third period proved to be the winner for the host Fighting Hawks (10-10-4, 4-7-2 NCHC) vs. the Bulldogs (9-13-1, 4-9).

Notre Dame 2, No. 6 Penn State 1: Ryan Bischel made 46 saves for the visiting Irish (11-11-3, 6-7-2 Big Ten). Ryder Rolston broke a tie on a power play early in the third period.

Wisconsin 4, No. 7 Ohio State 0: Luke LaMaster scored the first goal early in the second period as the host Badgers (10-13, 3-10 Big Ten) upset the Buckeyes (15-9-1, 8-7). Jared Moe made 22 saves.

No. 17 MSU Mankato 3, Lake Superior State 2 (OT): Akito Hirose scored at 2:17 of the extra period for the host Mavericks (15-9-1, 10-6-1 CCHA).

Bemidji State 4, Northern State 0: Kaden Pickering and Eric Martin scored 28 seconds apart in the seventh minute for the host Beavers (10-8-5, 8-4-3 CCHA).

Bowling Green 3, St. Thomas 3 (Falcons win SO 2-1): Jake Braccini and Mack Byers scored in the second period for the host Tommies (7-15-2, 6-10-2 CCHA) and Tim Piechowski in the third, but the Falcons tied the score with 1:31 left in regulation and won the shootout for an extra standings point.